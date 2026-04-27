Ezequiel Unsain News: Allows four goals to Cruz Azul

Unsain registered no saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Cruz Azul.

Unsain suffered his heaviest defeat of the season in the final week, falling well short his usual level. The goalkeeper finished with averages of 3.4 saves and 1.5 goals conceded per contest while registering three clean sheets over 17 starts. He'll be inactive for almost three months until the Apertura kickoff in July.