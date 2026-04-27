Ezequiel Unsain headshot

Ezequiel Unsain News: Allows four goals to Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Unsain registered no saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Cruz Azul.

Unsain suffered his heaviest defeat of the season in the final week, falling well short his usual level. The goalkeeper finished with averages of 3.4 saves and 1.5 goals conceded per contest while registering three clean sheets over 17 starts. He'll be inactive for almost three months until the Apertura kickoff in July.

Ezequiel Unsain
Club Necaxa
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