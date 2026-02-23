Ezequiel Unsain News: Allows three goals to Toluca
Unsain had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.
Unsain was beaten by three late shots in a match that looked set to end in a goalless draw. That result left the keeper without a clean sheet for the 15th time in a row in league play. While he's usually able to make multiple saves, his side's defensive weakness could be a concern ahead of the upcoming visit to Leon, who have scored seven goals in as many games so far.
