Ezequiel Unsain

Ezequiel Unsain News: Can't avoid conceding twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Unsain made four saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 3-2 win against América.

Necaxa pulled the upset and secured the win over Necaxa. However, it'd be a stretch to blame Unsain for the two goals he conceded, as there wasn't much he could've done to avoid Alvaro Fidalgo's brace. Unsain has registered only one clean sheet in seven Clausura appearances, so it's hard to trust him in most formats right now.

Ezequiel Unsain
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
