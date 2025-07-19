Ezequiel Unsain News: Concedes once versus Gallos

Unsain recorded one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Queretaro.

Unsain was beaten by a close-range shot but didn't commit any important error and helped his side control possession with 27 accurate passes during the victory. He has now produced five saves and four goals conceded while failing to keep a clean sheet in two Apertura 2025 games. Up next is a tough fixture versus America, who have scored four times over their last pair of league matches.