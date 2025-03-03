Fantasy Soccer
Ezequiel Unsain headshot

Ezequiel Unsain News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Unsain registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Tigres UANL.

It's hard to blame Unsain for the two goals he conceded, as he was out of the sequence in the first goal and was later unable to react to a long cross that wasn't deflected. Unsain's upside won't be very high in the next two games, as Necaxa will face Toluca and Leon before the March international break.

Ezequiel Unsain
Club Necaxa
More Stats & News
