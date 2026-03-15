Ezequiel Unsain News: Earns clean sheet against Puebla

Unsain recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 0-0 draw against Puebla.

Unsain contributed a couple of vital saves in an otherwise uncomplicated outing Friday. He left an opponent scoreless for the first time after 11 matches played in the Clausura 2026 campaign. However, it was one of the easier fixtures of the competition, and Rayos are likely to struggle if their defensive leader Alexis Pena (knee) remains sidelined. Thus, Unsain might have better chances of delivering shot-stopping numbers than clean sheets even in a favorable meeting with Tijuana's 13th-ranked attack.