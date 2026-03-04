Ezequiel Unsain News: Gives up two goals in loss

Unsain had seven saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Pachuca.

Unsain had a lot of work, but he deserves some of the blame for Pachuca's second goal, as he could've done a much better job trying to deny Oussama Idrissi. This was the third straight outing in which he allowed two or more goals, so he doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside right now -- regardless of which team Necaxa are facing. Their next game will come against Pumas UNAM on Friday.