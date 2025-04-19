Ezequiel Unsain News: Keeps clean sheet at Puebla

Unsain registered one save and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 win against Puebla.

Unsain wasn't heavily tested in the final regular-season clash, earning his first clean sheet in four games and fourth of the current campaign. He added one save to his tally of 56 in 17 matches played, which represents roughly 66 percent of all shots on target he faced. His next challenge will likely come in the opening leg of the quarterfinals stage.