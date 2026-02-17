Ezequiel Unsain News: Makes five saves in win

Unsain made five saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Juarez.

Unsain turned in a busier outing, keeping Necaxa in control with multiple stops but once again unable to pair the workload with a clean sheet, a trend that has stretched since September. The shot‑stopping remains solid enough to give him occasional spike games, yet the steady drip of goals conceded caps his reliability in fantasy formats. The goalkeeper profiles as a whistle‑driven option with variance and limited ceiling.