Ezequiel Unsain News: Makes five saves versus Leon

Unsain had five saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win against Leon.

Unsain did a great job denying the visitors' attempts, allowing only one goal from inside the box during the win. The five saves tied the keeper's highest mark in the Clausura 2025 campaign while raising his total to 39 in 12 matches. He'll look to stay strong in the next clash against a Queretaro side that scored three goals over the last five games.