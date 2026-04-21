Ezequiel Unsain News: Makes four saves, concedes late

Unsain made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL.

Unsain was only a few minutes away from recording a clean sheet, but he should've done more in the goal that led to Angel Correa's 93rd-minute equalizer. The veteran goalkeeper has gone three games without a clean sheet, but the fact that he has allowed one or fewer goals in five of his last six suggests he's been a decent mid-tier goalkeeping option in most formats. He has a tough slate to end the regular season, with matches against Guadalajara and Cruz Azul on the horizon.