Ezequiel Unsain News: Makes four saves in loss

Unsain made four saves and conceded one goal during Friday's 1-0 loss against UNAM Pumas.

Unsain made some miraculous stops throughout the contest and even looked to be on verge of keeping a rare clean sheet despite of the heavy pressure imposed by the visitors. However, in the 82nd minute the goalkeeper couldn't do much when Guillermo Martinez appeared unmarked in front of him to head home a free-kick cross for the lone goal of the match. This has been a rough season for the veteran, who has just one clean sheet, back in September, and allowed 48 goals over 27 starts.