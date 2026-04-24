Ezequiel Unsain News: Makes six saves in draw
Unsain recorded six saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Guadalajara.
Unsain was busy in this tough matchup, but that was to be expected since Guadalajara were the better team overall and had plenty of chances to find the back of the net. Unsain was magnificent, though, and he'll look to end the season on a high note against Cruz Azul on Sunday.
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