Ezequiel Unsain News: Makes two saves against Mazatlan

Unsain registered two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 win against Mazatlan.

Unsain failed to stop a low shot which prevented him from earning his third clean sheet of the campaign. Still, the keeper produced multiple saves for the seventh time in a row. He's a valuable fantasy option with his team on a four-game winning streak, but he could struggle a bit in the absence of defenders Agustin Oliveros (sprain) and Alexis Pena (undisclosed). His next test will be a home clash versus Tigres, who have scored four goals in three away matches.