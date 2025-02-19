Fantasy Soccer
Ezequiel Unsain News: Provides assist against Atlas

Published on February 19, 2025

Unsain recorded two saves and one assist while allowing zero goals in Tuesday's 4-0 victory versus Atlas.

Unsain didn't face many shots but made an impact by delivering a long ball that led to the last goal in Tuesday's clash. He also secured his second clean sheet in eight matches played this season. The next chance for Unsain and Necaxa to increase their three-game winning streak will be a home meeting with Mazatlan, who have scored three goals over their last four contests.

Ezequiel Unsain
Club Necaxa
