Ezequiel Unsain News: Records three saves versus Gallos

Unsain recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Queretaro.

Unsain had little to do as his team suffered the consequences of a dismal performance Saturday. He's in erratic form with nine goals conceded over his last seven starts while producing 27 saves and two clean sheets in that period. His next chance to get back on track will come in a home clash versus Tigres, who have scored an average of 1.6 goals per game on the road this season.