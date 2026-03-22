Ezequiel Unsain News: Secures clean sheet versus Tijuana

Unsain registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 3-0 win against Tijuana.

Unsain stopped a couple of long-range attempts, and that was enough for him to record his second consecutive clean sheet while helping his team break out of a five-game winless streak. The goalkeeper is now averaging 3.5 saves and 1.3 goals conceded per contest during the Clausura campaign. He'll look to stay strong in the next Liga MX match against a Mazatlan side that has scored 14 goals in 12 games played so far.