Ezequiel Unsain News: Unbeaten in draw with Tigres

Unsain registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Tigres.

Unsain did a good job, adding 27 passes and one clearance to his three saves in the opening quarterfinals game. He kept his second straight clean sheet while adding to his season total of five in 18 matches played. He'll need to remain solid as his team will be the most forced to take risks and will play away in Sunday's second leg.