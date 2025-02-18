Ezri Konsa Injury: Close call for Wednesday

Konsa (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Liverpool, according to manager Unai Emery. "Ezri is close to being with us. We trained this morning but, until tomorrow morning, I'm not going to decide exactly how much they are ready to play or not or to be with us."

Konsa could return Wednesday, although it appears he will be a late call, likely facing a fitness test ahead of the match. This comes after training Tuesday morning, needing another day to decide if his current state is enough to compete. He is a regular starter, so he will hope to see the nod, possibly starting immediately if fit.