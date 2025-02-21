Ezri Konsa Injury: Facing late test

Konsa (undisclosed) will face a late fitness test for Saturday's clash with Chelsea, according to manager Unai Emery."To play or not, I will decide. I don't know today evening or tomorrow morning."

Konsa would be a nice boon to get back for Saturday's clash with Axel Disasi loan-locked against his parent club. Konsa has been right on the edge of a return for more than a week, but with matches coming so frequently even a small spell on the sideline is multiple matches out.