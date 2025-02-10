Ezri Konsa Injury: Fearful of big injury

Konsa is fearing a major injury after his early exit against Tottenham on Sunday, according to manager Unai Emery, per John Townley of Birmingham Live. "For Konsa, hopefully it is not a big injury."

Konsa could be heading towards the sidelines following Sunday's FA Cup bout, with the defender dealt an injury that appears to be worrying the club after seeing under 30 minutes of play. He still has yet to see a further update, with testing likely being done and revealed in the next few days. He will have a full week to recover before facing Ipswich on Saturday, although it appears he will be unlikely with Lamare Bogarde as a possible replacement after replacing him Sunday.