Ezri Konsa headshot

Ezri Konsa News: Mainstay in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Konsa has only missed two starts when available this season and has started in all 37 of his appearances.

Konsa continues to be a regular starter in the defense for Aston Villa when fit this season, having started in their past six games. This doesn't look likely to change unless he sees some bad luck, as he is versatile and can play on the outside or inside of the defense. He really only holds value in the defense, registering a few significant stats in the attack to go along with one goal in his time on the field.

Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
