Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ezri Konsa headshot

Ezri Konsa News: Scores versus PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Konsa scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Konsa scored in the 57th minute Tuesday, a goal assisted by Marcus Rashford that cut PSG's aggregate lead to just one goal. Konsa and his side were unable to find the back of the net another time in the match and were eliminated from the competition as a result. He finished his debut UCL campaign with one goal and four clean sheets in 11 starts.

Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now