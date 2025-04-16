Ezri Konsa News: Scores versus PSG

Konsa scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Konsa scored in the 57th minute Tuesday, a goal assisted by Marcus Rashford that cut PSG's aggregate lead to just one goal. Konsa and his side were unable to find the back of the net another time in the match and were eliminated from the competition as a result. He finished his debut UCL campaign with one goal and four clean sheets in 11 starts.