Ezri Konsa headshot

Ezri Konsa News: Set to start in central defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Konsa has been named in England's World Cup squad and is expected to form a strong central defensive partnership with Marc Guehi throughout the competition under coach Thomas Tuchel.

Konsa ended an impressive season with Aston Villa, having been a consistent and commanding presence at the heart of their defense throughout a campaign that included a Europa League title, bringing the physical dominance, pace and aerial ability that complement Marc Guehi's more technical qualities perfectly. The defender had an extraordinary run of form at international level before this season, having ended on the winning side in 11 consecutive England appearances, the joint longest such run by a defender in Three Lions history. Konsa heads into the World Cup as a trusted and dependable defensive option for manager Tuchel and one of the most experienced figures in a relatively young England back line.

Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
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