Fabian Herbers Injury: Back in team training
Herbers (ankle) is back in team training for Montreal, per Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.
Hebers could see a return in the next week or two after missing the opening month and a half of the season with an ankle injury. His return was already delayed with a setback, however now that he is back on training again is a good sign that his season debut is on the horizon.
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