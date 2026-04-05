Fabian Herbers headshot

Fabian Herbers Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Herbers (ankle) is back in team training for Montreal, per Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Hebers could see a return in the next week or two after missing the opening month and a half of the season with an ankle injury. His return was already delayed with a setback, however now that he is back on training again is a good sign that his season debut is on the horizon.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
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