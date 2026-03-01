Fabian Herbers Injury: Back in training
Herbers (ankle) is back in training for Chicago, reports Tim Hotze of the Men in Red 97.
Herbers can see a return to action as soon as Mar 8 after he was able to train fully with the team. Injuries have played a huge role in his lack of playing the in 2025 only making 16 appearances (11 starts) during his first season with Montreal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Herbers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Herbers See More