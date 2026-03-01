Fabian Herbers headshot

Fabian Herbers Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Herbers (ankle) is back in training for Chicago, reports Tim Hotze of the Men in Red 97.

Herbers can see a return to action as soon as Mar 8 after he was able to train fully with the team. Injuries have played a huge role in his lack of playing the in 2025 only making 16 appearances (11 starts) during his first season with Montreal.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
