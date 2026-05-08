Fabian Herbers headshot

Fabian Herbers Injury: Back on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Herbers is out for the time being due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Herbers is a new addition to Montreal's report this matchday with a lower-body issue, adding yet another absence to a club that has had persistent injury problems all season. He has only served in a rotational role this season and is yet to earn a start, so this is likely to be a minor loss.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
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