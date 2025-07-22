Fabian Herbers Injury: Could miss solid chunk of time
Herbers (undisclosed) is facing an extended absence after a setback, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.
Herbers went down injured just after retunring in the club's last match, picking up a setback after the thigh issues. This is unfortunate for the midfielder, as he now appears to be facing another absence, possibly missing a decent amoutn of time. That said, little has been given on his status yet, with the club holding out that he isn't sidelined for too long.
