Fabian Herbers Injury: Leaves injured against Chicago

Herbers was unable to finish Saturday's 2-0 loss to Chicago Fire after picking up an undisclosed issue.

Herbers only played the first half and had a quiet outing while facing his former club. It was the midfielder's second straight start, although he had previously dealt with a thigh problem that sidelined him for six matches. Defender Dawid Bugaj took his place after the incident and could gain a more relevant role if Herbers' injury is serious.