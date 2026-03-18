Fabian Herbers Injury: Likely out a game or two more

Herbers (ankle) is still only training individually after a minor setback and is unlikely to be an option against Cincinnati on Sunday, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Herbers looks to still be missing out for at least a game or two more, with the midfielder unable to shake his ankle injury. This comes after he suffered a setback, still only training individually nd yet to join his teammates. He will then look to be an option in the next few games as he continues to recover, now shifting his focus to an April return.