Fabian Herbers headshot

Fabian Herbers Injury: Still not training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Herbers (lower body) has yet to rejoin training with Montreal, reports Maxime Truman of Dan Les Coulisses.

Since reinjuring his lower body during training, Herbers has yet to return to training, missing the last three matches as well. It is unclear if the midfielder will return before the break, being that he has only played four times in 2026.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
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