Fabian Herbers Injury: Still not training
Herbers (lower body) has yet to rejoin training with Montreal, reports Maxime Truman of Dan Les Coulisses.
Since reinjuring his lower body during training, Herbers has yet to return to training, missing the last three matches as well. It is unclear if the midfielder will return before the break, being that he has only played four times in 2026.
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