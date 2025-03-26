Fantasy Soccer
Fabian Herbers headshot

Fabian Herbers Injury: Training to the side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Herbers (thigh) is continuing to train and work on his return, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Herbers has made his way outside for training after being indoors all of last week, with the attacker working on the second pitch. That said, he has yet to rejoin his teammates. This will likely leave him questionable for Saturday's match against the Fire, more on the doubtful side.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
