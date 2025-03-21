Fantasy Soccer
Fabian Herbers Injury: Trains inside, unlikely Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Herbers is doubtful for Saturday's match against Nashville after training inside Friday, according to Maxime Truman of DC Coulisses.

Herbers looks likely to be left out Saturday, as he suffered an injury that has forced him to train inside after an early exit in his last outing. He has started in three of their four games thus far, so this will be something to monitor, with Caden Clark as a plausible replacement.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
