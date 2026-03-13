Fabian Herbers headshot

Fabian Herbers Injury: Won't be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Herbers (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against Orlando City SC, according to manager Marco Donadel. "Sunu [Ibrahim] and Fabian are the only unavailable players."

Herbers is back in training, but this game comes too soon for him, as he's just ramping up his workload and intensity. According to Donadel, Herbers is expected to be available for the match against Cincinnati on March 22.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
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