Fabian Herbers News: Makes bench Saturday
Herbers (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.
Herbers is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union but starts on the bench as he continues to build fitness after an ankle injury. The midfielder has resumed training following a setback and appears close to his season debut, and could see limited minutes depending on the match scenario.
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