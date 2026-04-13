Fabian Herbers headshot

Fabian Herbers News: Plays 45 minutes in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Herbers registered one clearance in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.

Herbers subbed on during halftime to make his season debut after recovering from an ankle injury. The midfielder made one clearance during his time in the pitch. He logged one goal in 16 appearances (11 starts) for the club in 2025.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Herbers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Herbers See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 19
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 12, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday MLS Breakdown
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday MLS Breakdown
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 20, 2017
The Armband: FMLS Round 12 Captain Rankings
SOC
The Armband: FMLS Round 12 Captain Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 16, 2017