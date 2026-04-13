Fabian Herbers News: Plays 45 minutes in season debut
Herbers registered one clearance in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Philadelphia Union.
Herbers subbed on during halftime to make his season debut after recovering from an ankle injury. The midfielder made one clearance during his time in the pitch. He logged one goal in 16 appearances (11 starts) for the club in 2025.
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