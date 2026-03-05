Fabian Mrozek News: Joins Cincinnati on loan

Mrozek has joined FC Cincinnati on loan from Liverpool until the end of the 2026 MLS season, his new club announced Thursday.

Mrozek is a 22-year-old goalkeeper who will look to earn regular playing time stateside, as his path toward a regular role at Anfield was blocked completely. Mrozek has secured 19 clean sheets in 60 appearances for Liverpool at the U18, U19 and U21 levels. He'll compete with Evan Louro for the backup role, as Roman Celentano looks to be set as the No. 1 choice between the posts for now.