Fabian Rieder Injury: Missing from friendly
Rieder was absent from Saturday's friendly due to an injured ankle in training, according to the Swiss FA.
Rieder is set for some time on the sidelines ahead of the World Cup, as the midfielder was not used in a friendly after injuring his ankle during pre-tournament training. However, the midfielder is not likely to miss the opener and be a worry heading into the tournament, minor enough of an injury to manager. This is still something to monitor over the next week, as he is likely to start in the Swiss midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Rieder See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Players for the Group Stage2 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 16 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team23 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final35 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics44 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fabian Rieder See More