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Fabian Rieder Injury: Missing from friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Rieder was absent from Saturday's friendly due to an injured ankle in training, according to the Swiss FA.

Rieder is set for some time on the sidelines ahead of the World Cup, as the midfielder was not used in a friendly after injuring his ankle during pre-tournament training. However, the midfielder is not likely to miss the opener and be a worry heading into the tournament, minor enough of an injury to manager. This is still something to monitor over the next week, as he is likely to start in the Swiss midfield.

Fabian Rieder
FC Augsburg
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