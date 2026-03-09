Fabian Rieder News: Adds assist Saturday
Rieder assisted once to go with nine crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig.
Rieder provided one assist during Saturday's loss to Leipzig. The midfielder had plenty of volume throughout. He took seven corners and added nine crosses and could have had more assists with better finishing in the box. It's a nice performance in a tough match despite the loss.
