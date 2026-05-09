Fabian Rieder headshot

Fabian Rieder News: Creates four chances in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Rieder recorded seven crosses (one accurate), four scoring chances created and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 win over Monchengladbach.

Rieder contributed to his side's attacks through playmaking actions, including a few set pieces, even though he didn't get directly involved in a goal this time. The midfielder tied his second- and third-highest figures in chances created and crosses, respectively, across his 31 Bundesliga outings in 2025/26. While he's one of the squad's top scorers with six goals, he also holds some passing and tackling value in a central position.

Fabian Rieder
FC Augsburg
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