Fabian Rieder News: Disappoints on loan
Rieder scored once and assisted three times in 21 appearances with Stuttgart on loan from Rennes.
Rieder is set to return from his loan to Stuttgart after failing to do enough to earn a starting role. He was actually particularly efficient in the Champions League, but it clearly wasn't enough to impress management in Stuttgart. He will hope for a larger role back with Rennes, or a permanent move away from the club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now