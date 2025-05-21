Fantasy Soccer
Fabian Rieder News: Disappoints on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Rieder scored once and assisted three times in 21 appearances with Stuttgart on loan from Rennes.

Rieder is set to return from his loan to Stuttgart after failing to do enough to earn a starting role. He was actually particularly efficient in the Champions League, but it clearly wasn't enough to impress management in Stuttgart. He will hope for a larger role back with Rennes, or a permanent move away from the club.

