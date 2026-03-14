Fabian Rieder headshot

Fabian Rieder News: Makes two tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Rieder took one shot (on target), crossed once inaccurately, created a chance and made two tackles (winning both) during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Dortmund.

Rieder finished with the second most shots, crosses and chances created on the team while leading Augsburg in tackles. The midfielder has combined for an assist, nine chances created and 12 crosses over his last three appearances.

Fabian Rieder
FC Augsburg
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