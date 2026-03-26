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Fabian Rieder News: Nets goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Rieder scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 5-2 defeat versus VfB Stuttgart.

Rieder opened the scoring Sunday for FC Augsburg with a finish from the center of the box in a 5-2 home defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart. The goal came from the midfielder's lone shot attempt across his 90 minutes of play. Across four successive 90 minute appearances, Reider has created 10 chances from 14 crosses (five accurate) and 10 corners while scoring once and assisting once.

Fabian Rieder
FC Augsburg
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