Fabian Rieder News: Runner up in shots, chances created
Rieder took four off target shots, crossed twice (one accurate) and created three chances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.
Rieder was held off the scoresheet as he finished with the second most shots and chances created on the team in the draw. The midfielder has a goal to go along with six shots, five chances created and five crosses over his last three appearances.
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