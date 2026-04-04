Fabian Rieder headshot

Fabian Rieder News: Runner up in shots, chances created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Rieder took four off target shots, crossed twice (one accurate) and created three chances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hamburg.

Rieder was held off the scoresheet as he finished with the second most shots and chances created on the team in the draw. The midfielder has a goal to go along with six shots, five chances created and five crosses over his last three appearances.

Fabian Rieder
FC Augsburg
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