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Fabian Rieder News: Scores Brace in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 11:12pm

Rieder scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Rieder delivered the decisive performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, equalizing in the first half with a well-struck shot from the edge of the area after Dimitris Giannoulis recycled a half-cleared corner, before stepping up to convert a stoppage-time penalty and seal all three points after Montrell Culbreath fouled Uchenna Ogundu in the box. Rieder has now recorded six goals and three assists across 28 Bundesliga appearances this season, establishing himself as Augsburg's most important attacking midfielder.

Fabian Rieder
FC Augsburg
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