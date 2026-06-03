Fabian Rieder News: Swiss playmaker ready for World Cup

Rieder has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to start in an attacking midfield role under coach Murat Yakin, arriving at the tournament in strong form after a productive season with Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Rieder contributed six goals and three assists alongside 44 key passes across 32 Bundesliga appearances this season, delivering one of the most impressive campaigns of his career and establishing himself as one of the more dynamic attacking midfielders in the German top flight. His ability to arrive late into the box, combine quickly in tight spaces and deliver in the final third makes him a genuine goal threat from the second line, and his output this season gives him the confidence and momentum to perform at the highest level this summer. Rieder is set to occupy a key creative role in coach Murat Yakin's setup, operating between the lines and providing the link between midfield and attack. His combination of technical quality, direct running and eye for goal makes him one of the more exciting options in the Swiss squad, and his ability to influence matches from an advanced position gives Switzerland an unpredictable edge going forward. A strong World Cup on one of the biggest stages in football could represent a significant step forward in the career of one of Switzerland's most promising attacking talents.