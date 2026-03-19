Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz Injury: Aims to train after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ruiz (knee) is aiming to train with the team after the break, according to Fabrice Hawkins from RMC Sport.

Ruiz remains in rehab from the knee injury he picked up against Sporting CP in late January and is aiming for positive progress over the international break to rejoin full team training in early April. His return would be a major lift for PSG with key matches looming against Liverpool in the Champions League, especially considering the locked-in starting role he held before the setback. Until he's back at full speed, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves have been the go-to trio in midfield.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
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