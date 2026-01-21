Ruiz contributed to a season high four chances created and attempted three shots despite failing to register a goal contribution in Tuesday's loss against Sporting CP in Lisbon. The midfielder couldn't finish the clash, as he was forced off in the 80th minute due to an undisclosed injury that will need to be assessed ahead of Friday's match against Auxerre. With the game against AJA coming so soon, the Spaniard will likely be rested to avoid any major setbacks. Senny Mayulu or Warren Zaire-Emery could see a more prominent role in the midfield for that game.