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Fabian Ruiz Injury: Finally cleared, available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Ruiz (knee) has been cleared fit and is available for Sunday's clash against Lyon after being dropped from the injury report, according to the club.

Ruiz has been sidelined since late January with a knee injury, making his return to availability one of the most anticipated comebacks of PSG's season. The Spanish midfielder was a locked-in starter before going down and his return gives coach Luis Enrique a massive boost in the midfield, with Warren Zaire-Emery having carried the load in his extended absence. A bench role to ease him back in remains the most likely scenario for Sunday, but having Ruiz available again at this stage of the season is a significant development for PSG heading into the final stretch of what has been a huge campaign.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
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