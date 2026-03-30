Fabian Ruiz Injury: Nearing return to team training

Ruiz (knee) has returned to ball work with the PSG staff and is trending toward a return to full team training, according to ParisTeamFr.

Ruiz has been sidelined since late January with a left knee sprain that was complicated by persistent pain, but Monday's session with the ball is the most encouraging sign yet that he is rounding the corner. The Spanish midfielder had seen his recovery delayed on multiple occasions, so PSG will be careful not to push him too hard before he is completely pain-free. If the positive momentum holds through the week, Ruiz could be back in contention for the April 3 clash against Toulouse, which would be a timely boost for a PSG side that has been relying heavily on Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves to hold down the midfield in his absence.